C’River: Otu Gifts S’Falcons Star Miracle Usani N50m, Land, Ambassadorial Appointment

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, on Wednesday rewarded Super Falcons star, Miracle Usani, with a ₦50 million cash gift, a plot of land in Calabar, and an appointment as Sports Ambassador of the state.

Usani, who hails from Yakurr Local Government Area, was part of Nigeria’s victorious Super Falcons squad that won the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Governor Otu made the announcement during a reception in her honour at the Government House, Calabar, describing her as an embodiment of determination, excellence, and inspiration for young women in sports.

“We are very happy to have you here today,” Otu said. “Your determination and spirit have blown me away. You have proven that what a man can do, a woman can also do, and even better. You are not just an international personality today but a symbol of pride for Cross River, Nigeria, and Africa.”

Reflecting on his youth as an athlete, the Governor praised the resilience and discipline that define sportsmen and women, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to revamping the state’s sports infrastructure to produce future champions.

“Our sports system has structural challenges we are correcting,” he said. “But with stories like yours, we are confident the future is bright.”

Otu emphasized that sports had evolved into a commercially viable venture, urging the state’s youth to harness their passion for sports as a tool for economic empowerment.

“Today we celebrate you so that other children can see that there is hope,” he added. “You have brought honour to this state, and we will continue to follow your progress proudly.”

Presenting the rewards, Governor Otu said:

“We have agreed on ₦50 million and a plot of land in Calabar for you. You are now on our VVIP protocol list. Whenever we have official state events, you’ll be part of us as our Sports Ambassador.”

He urged the sports community to keep supporting young athletes, assuring that his administration will continue investing in talent development to ensure that “many more Miracles” emerge from the state.

In her remarks, Miracle Usani, OON (born June 20, 2007)—a defender for Edo Queens F.C.—expressed gratitude to Governor Otu for the honour, recounting her challenging journey to football stardom.

“My journey wasn’t easy,” she said. “Growing up, people told me that girls who play football become masculine and won’t get married. There was no female team in Uke where I grew up, so I played football with boys. It was tough, but I was determined. Today, I’m proud to represent Nigeria and Cross River at the highest stage.”

Usani, who also represented Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup, dedicated her success to God, her parents, and the people of Cross River State.