C’River: Otu Gifts Falcon Star N50m, Land , Appointment

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, yesterday rewarded Yakurr-born Miracle Usani, a member of Nigeria’s victorious Super Falcons squad that won the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with a cash gift of N50 million, a plot of land in Calabar, and an appointment as Sports Ambassador of the state.

Governor Otu, who announced the reward during a reception held in his office in Calabar, said the gesture was in recognition of Usani’s outstanding performance on the continental stage and her inspiring contribution to women’s football and national pride. “We are very happy to have you here today,” Otu said.

“Your determination and spirit have blown me away. You have proven that what a man can do, a woman can also do, and even better. You are not just an international personality today, but a symbol of pride for Cross River, Nigeria, and Africa.”