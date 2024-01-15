C’River: Otu Extols Fallen Heroes’ Patriotic Contributions To Nigeria’s Sovereignty

…Reassures Better Welfare For Veterans, Deceased Families

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu has extolled the patriotic contributions of the Armed Forces, especially those who lost their lives in the course of duty, to the sovereignty, unity, peace and stability of Nigeria.

The Governor gave the commendation, today, at the event of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Cenotaph, Calabar, Cross River State capital.

“For a country to grow to a level of where we are today, people sacrificed their lives. The people we are paying honour to today are those who put their lives on the line, and we have lost so many of them. So it is only very rational and reasonable that a day is set aside in their honour,” Otu remarked.

On the welfare of fallen heroes, ex-servicemen and serving military personnel, the Governor, whose manifesto is hinged on the ‘People First,’ said: “We have a programme in which we are looking at the widows and families of the fallen heroes, and we are also trying to structure the society in a way that such families would not be found wanting as a result of loss of their dear ones.

“Injury to one is injury to all. So we feel the pain that they feel. And we will ensure that the memories of our fallen heroes live on.”

Articulating her views, the Commissioner for Social Welfare and Community Development, Bishop Margaret Ene-Ita, inferred that the symbolic and memorable celebration of the sacrifices of the nation’s Armed Forces and those who paid the supreme price for the unity of the country is worth the hassle, likening the price paid by the fallen heroes to that the Lord Jesus paid for the salvation of mankind.

Also speaking, the Chairman, of Nigerian Legion, Cross River State chapter, Comrade Daniel Ojugbo, thanked the Otu-led administration for the improved relationship between them, while appealing to the State Government to better their lots in terms of welfare and infrastructure, with the renovation of the Legion’s headquarters and other accommodation issues the body’s major concerns.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event marked on January 15 to commemorate the nation’s departed compatriots as well as to honour our living veterans.