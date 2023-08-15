C’River: Otu Decorates Police Escort Commander, Seven Others

Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu has decorated the newly promoted police escort commander and other officers attached to him, charging them to always ensure the rights of citizens are respected and protected at all times.

The Governor performed the duty at his office in Calabar while decorating the newly promoted police personnel from the rank of Inspectors to Assistants Superintendent of Police II (ASP II)

The newly promoted officers are Oliver Muta’a, Audu Garba, Nadum Doodoo, Arit Ogidi, Atim Omini, Victor Effiong, Lawrence Sunday and Obeten Effiom.

Addressing the officers shortly after the decoration, Governor Otu, charged them to be diligent and professional in the discharge of their duties, saying ” I have never doubted your ability to perform, I am not surprised that you have been promoted to your new ranks.

“This promotion is a sign of dedication to duty and hardwork and I commend you for this. I charged you to be humble in your elevation and always ensure to respect the rights of other citizens as enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria ” he said.

The Governor said wearing a new rank has added more responsibilities to their daily duties, maintaining that “to whom much is given, much is expected”

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Oliver Muta’a who is also the escort commander appreciated the governor for his rare leadership ability and for showing that his government is truly ‘People First’, promising that the newly promoted officers will always abide by the ethics of the profession as well as the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the discharge of their duties.

The governor was assisted during the brief ceremony by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Enoh, his Chief of Staff, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar, and his Top Security Aides.