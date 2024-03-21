C’River: Otu Commissions 20km New Evacuation Road

A 20km new evacuation road constructed by cement giant, Lafarge Africa Plc has been commissioned by the Cross River State governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu.

New Telegraph gathered that the road construction began in 2010 and crisscrossed Mfamosing, extending through Abiati, Etamkpini and terminates at Odukpani junction.

While speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Otu, hoped that road users, especially customers and truck drivers would be safe while plying the road.

He said: “Development comes with implications. When you have a road, the good people will use it and the bad people will also try to use it.

“I want to give you every assurance that the security agencies we have here are up and doing, I am not sure you will have issues on this road, particularly now that the security of the area has been highlighted.

“I will give everybody assurance both the customers and the trucks that would ply the road that everybody would be safe.

“For Cross River government, I want to give you every assurance that we will continue to give you the enablement, strength, proper and enabling environment for you to expand and succeed,” the governor assured.

He commended Lafarge for taking trucks and traffic out of the town in view of associated road crashes and urged other Corporate bodies to emulate the cement company.

“It would have been difficult to have about 200 trucks passing through the town, driving out amid stress and accident.

“What you have done has taken this whole traffic completely out of town and straight to the road where they are actually looking to take things out of the state. I commend you and wish that other Corporate bodies would emulate Lafarge,” the governor concluded.

On his part, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge, Alade Akinyemi, traced the history of the new evacuation road to 2010 when it started, regretting that it later faced suspension due to critical inadequacies in geotechnical studies and design.

According to him, the road so commissioned would improve safety, enhance productivity and drive economic growth.

Community leaders and traditional Chiefs represented by the paramount ruler of the Odukpani local government area His Royal Highness Etinyin Otu Asuquo Otu Mesembe VI thanked both the government and the company for the economic implications of the road to the people and the adjoining communities.