C’River: Otu Celebrates Predecessor Ayade At 56

Governor Bassey Otu has joined others to celebrate his predecessor, Senator (Prof) Ben Ayade on his 56th birthday anniversary.

Governor Otu in a birthday message to the immediate past governor of the State noted that theAyade remains an innovative and transformational leader who was committed to the industrialization of Cross River State and still has a lot to offer in terms of service and leadership.

“My Most Distinguished and Effervescent Leader, on this auspicious occasion of your 56th birthday celebrations, I join your family and indeed all Cross Riverians in wishing you a hearty celebration.

“You remain an innovative and transformational leader who set the marker for the industrialization of our State. It is worthy of note that my administration is committed to the full optimization of the many industries you built for the benefit of our good people.

“Without a doubt, you still have a lot to offer not just our state, but the country at large in terms of service and leadership.

“As you mark this special day, I assure you that we will continue to tap from your wealth of experience and your incredible digital mind more so as we wade through this challenging economic and social situation.

“I also reaffirm my administration’s commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of Cross Riverians, promote inclusion, create jobs, and diminish poverty in our state as we build a virile and sustainable sub-national.