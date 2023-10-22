 C’River: Otu Approves Human Resource Mobilisation, Reinvigoration Of Health Service

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu has granted express approval for the mobilisation of manpower to strengthen the ailing service delivery, reinvigorate services in government health facilities as well as improve conditions of service for health workers, especially for those in the rural areas of the State.

The directive is coming on the heel of the recent loss of a pregnant woman under labour at the Obanliku General Hospital; a tragedy the State Government described as “avoidable” and has, through the Health Commissioner, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and people of Obanliku Local Government Area, with a promise to “provide and support services at the General Hospital to avert future occurrences.”

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Egbe Ayuk, who spoke to journalists on the Governor’s directives, on Saturday, said the Ministry had immediately set up a Committee on Cost Implementation of such intervention to align with the present administration’s policy thrust in the health sector.

Ayuk informed that the Committee comprises all heads of relevant departments and units of the Ministry and parastatals in the health sector, with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Pauline Obute and his State Primary Healthcare Development Agency counterpart serving as Chairman and alternate Chairman, respectively.

Speaking further, the Commissioner noted that the Committee would hold its maiden meeting tomorrow, Monday, to expedite action on the governor’s directives to reinforce the health sector which has gone down the heel in recent years.

Restating the present administration’s high premium for the health of its citizens, Ayuk averred that the ‘People First’ agenda for the health sector is to see that no one is deprived of medical attention or dies out of lack of healthcare services in Cross River State.

The Commissioner sued for patience as the Otu-led administration is not resting on its oars to ensure that healthcare services become more available, accessible and affordable to all residents of the State.