C’River: Otu Appoints VC, Board Of UniCross

Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Edet Otu has announced the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor for the University of Cross River State.

Professor Francisca Bassey, the new Vice Chancellor, will be in an acting capacity until there is a substantive Vice-Chancellor is appointed or until she is found worthy to be made a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

A release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Nsa Gill and made available to Journalists in Calabar on Sunday also noted that the governor, in a similar vein, dissolved the Governing Board of the University.

One-time Secretary to the State Government, Dr Fidelis Ugbo will now head the new Board while Hon. Francis Ettah and Prof. Susan Etim will serve as members of the Board until more capable hands are identified and brought in to make up the statutory number of members the board

The release titled: “Dissolution/Appointment of the Governing Council of the University of Cross River State” reads:

“The Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, has approved the immediate dissolution of the current Governing Council of the University of Cross River State (UniCross).

“Consequent upon the dissolution, the Governor has also approved the appointment of Professor Francisca Bassey as the new Acting Vice Chancellor of the University.

“Dr. Fidelis Ugbo is hereby appointed the Pro-Chancellor of the University. Also to serve as members of the new Governing Council of the University are Hon. Francis Ettah and Prof. Susan Etim.

“The full list of the new Governing Council will be released shortly, however, by the directive of the Governor, these appointments take immediate effect.

“They are expected to nip in the bud every threat to a peaceful academic session in the University.

“The State Government Is committed to the welfare and well-being of staff and students, as well as high standards in teaching and learning in the University.

“Accordingly, maximum cooperation is expected from the new Governing Council to change any negative narrative in the University.

“The outgoing Acting Vice Chancellor should immediately hand over to the newly appointed Prof. Francis Bassey.”

