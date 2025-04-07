C’River: Obudu Monarch Assures FCE Students Of Safety

Share

The Paramount Ruler of Obudu Local Government Area in northern Cross River State, Ukande Abambeshie-Okudare, has assured Students of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Obudu, of their safety.

The Monarch gave the assurance on Monday following a protest over a parcel of land allegedly appropriated by the Provost of the college, Richard Otubaku.

The protesters claimed the land was originally designated for the nearby College of Nursing but was withheld by the Provost.

In addition to the land dispute, the aggrieved youths accused the Provost of marginalizing the host community by neither offering employment opportunities nor admitting local youths into the college.

While addressing the Students, Abambeshie-Okudare reiterated his commitment to maintaining peace and security in his domain, assuring them that the academic environment would remain safe for learning.

He also appealed to the FCE management to employ qualified youths from the host community in junior-level positions, noting that this would help engage some idle and restive young people in the area.

The Monarch further urged the college to prioritize awarding contracts for printing, stationery supply, and campus cleaning to members of the host community, stressing that these activities were previously handled by local residents.

“If all these are put in place, I assure you of lasting peace and tranquility within the college and the surrounding community,” the monarch said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

