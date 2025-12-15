C’River NUJ To Join Nationwide Strike Wednesday

The members of the Cross River State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have been enjoined to join the national strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress scheduled for Wednesday, December 17.

A press release signed by the Cross River State chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Archibong Bassey, while urging all Journalists in the state to participate, expressed dismay at the alarming rise of insecurity in the country.

The release reads: “The Cross River State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) hereby brings to the attention of all members the forthcoming Nationwide Rally Against Insecurity scheduled for Wednesday, 17th December 2025, as resolved by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at its meeting held on 4th December 2025.

The rally is a collective response by organised labour to the alarming rise in insecurity across the country, which has resulted in widespread kidnappings, killings and the loss of innocent lives in several parts of Nigeria.

As journalists and stakeholders in nation-building, members of the NUJ have a critical role to play in advocating for peace, safety and the protection of lives and property.

Accordingly, all members of the Cross River NUJ Council are enjoined to fully mobilise and actively participate in this important civic engagement, in collaboration with the Cross River State NLC Council, to ensure a coordinated and impactful action.

This rally represents a patriotic call for urgent and effective measures to address insecurity and restore public confidence in the safety of our nation.

Further details on assembly points and modalities will be communicated in due course.”