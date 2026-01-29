C’River NUJ Observes Solenm Assembly For 2026

Nigeria Union of Journalists, Cross River State Assembly on Wednesday declared it a day to hand over the affairs of the Council to God.

Journalists from across the state gathered at the Earnest Etim Bassey Press center in Calabar to commit the rest of the year to God for protection, provision, promotion and His presence in the course of 2026.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the NUJ Cross River State Council, Comrade Archibong Bassey, who is also the first female chairman of the union in Cross River State and the South-South region, expressed gratitude to members for responding to the call.

She recalled a personal covenant she made with God upon assuming office, praying that “nothing dies in my hand,” a reflection inspired by the hazards journalists face daily in the line of duty.

Comrade Bassey referenced a tragic incident in which about nine journalists from a sister state lost their lives in a fatal road accident while returning from a colleague’s wedding, noting that journalists frequently travel on dangerous roads to discharge their professional duties.

“We know the hazards associated with our jobs. We go on these roads almost every day. Despite the hectic Christmas activities, nothing was missing, nothing broken. The least we can do is to thank God and renew our covenant with Him,” she said.

She commended members for making out time despite their tight schedules and encouraged them to use the remaining moments of the assembly to sing, dance, and give thanks to God for His faithfulness.

Also speaking, Comrade Itam Ekpe of the Cross River Broadcasting Corporation (CRBC), attached to the Office of the Wife of the Governor of Cross River State, Bishop Eyoawan Bassey Otu, described the Solemn Assembly as a timely initiative.

According to her, the gathering was a way of thanking God for seeing journalists through the previous year and committing the new year into His hands.

“God is supreme. Journalists should always reckon with God and embrace Him in everything they do,” Ekpe advised, urging members who were absent to make themselves available for future editions.

In his remarks, Comrade juwala of the Ministry of Information, expressed happiness over the continuity of the Solemn Assembly, noting that it was the second consecutive year the council was holding such a gathering.

“It is good to commit yourself to God. When you give yourself to God, everything will work well,” he said, commending the NUJ leadership for sustaining the initiative.

Similarly, Comrade Archibong Emmanuel, Senior Reporter with The Lens Newspaper and contributor to Dozier Newspaper, Converser, and The Nigerian Chronicle, lauded the chairman for the foresight to introduce the Solemn Assembly.

“When God is the pilot in the boat, everything goes well. Even the Head of Service recently did the same. This initiative is commendable,” he stated.

The Solemn Assembly featured prayers, thanksgiving, and praise sessions as journalists collectively committed the year’s activities to divine guidance.