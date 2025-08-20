C’River: NUJ Congratulates Chronicle Editor On Best Service Award

For his diligence, devotion to work and commitment to the Cross River State civil service, the State government has recognised Mr. Okar Ibor, Daily Editor of the state-owned Nigerian Chronicle.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State Council, has congratulated Comrade Oka Ibor, Editor of the NigeriaC’River: NUJ congratulates Chronicle Editor on Best Service Award in Chronicle Newspaper, on his recognition with the 2025 Cross River State Government Best Service Award.

The Union, in a message signed by its Chairman, Comrade Archibong Bassey, described the honour as a well-deserved testament to Ibor’s professionalism, diligence, and commitment to excellence in journalism and public service.

Ibor received the award during the Civil/Public Service Day celebration held at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar, where he was presented with a certificate and Service Medal by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh.

Bassey noted that the recognition highlights not only Ibor’s personal achievements but also the vibrancy of journalism in the state.

“We at the NUJ are proud of this remarkable feat, which not only highlights your personal achievements but also projects the vibrancy of the journalism profession in our dear state,” she said.

The NUJ Chairman added that the award echoes the sentiments of the State Head of Service, Obol (Dr.) Innocent Eteng emphasised that the recognition was both a reward for hard work and a call for greater service delivery.

The Union further urged Ibor to continue raising the bar in responsible journalism, mentorship, and service to humanity.