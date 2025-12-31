C’River NUJ Condoles Gombe Colleagues Over Death Of 7 Journalists

Cross River State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condoled with its Gombe counterparts on the death of 7 Journalists in a tragic accident at Biilliri before TuLa in Biliri Local Government Area of Gombe state

In a condolence message to her colleagues in Gombe, the State Chairman of the NUJs in Cross River State, Comrade Archibong Bassey said; “The Cross River State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has received with profound shock and deep sorrow the heartbreaking news of the tragic death of seven journalists of the Gombe State Council who lost their lives in a ghastly auto crash.

The untimely passing of these dedicated media professionals is a devastating blow, not only to the Gombe State NUJ and their immediate families, but to the entire journalism community across the country.

“Our departed colleagues were committed practitioners who served the public with courage, integrity and professionalism, and their sudden exit has created an irreplaceable void in our noble profession.

The release reads “On behalf of the Executive and Members of the NUJ, Cross River State Council, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Gombe State Council of the NUJ, the management and staff of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Gombe, as well as the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased.

“We share in your pain and grief at this very difficult moment and stand in full solidarity with you.”

According to the release signed by the Nuj chairman, on Wednesday, “This tragic incident, which occurred while our colleagues were returning from a social engagement, once again underscores the dangers journalists face in the line of duty and the urgent need for improved road safety measures to prevent such avoidable loss of lives

“We pray that Almighty God grants eternal rest to the souls of our departed colleagues and gives their families, loved ones and the entire Gombe State media family the fortitude to bear this painful loss,” she added.