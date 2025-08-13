C’River, NPA Partner To Revamp Calabar Port, Advance Bakassi Deep Seaport

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has pledged his administration’s full collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to unlock the economic potential of Calabar Port and fast-track the development of the proposed Bakassi Deep Seaport.

Speaking in Calabar while receiving the Governing Board of the NPA, led by its Chairman, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, on a courtesy visit, Otu said the State’s strategic location made partnership with the Ports Authority “a natural marriage” capable of delivering benefits not only to Cross River but to Nigeria as a whole.

“I welcome you, Mr. Chairman, and members of your board, on behalf of all Cross Riverians, to your maiden visit to our State. You were right to have chosen Cross River for your inaugural meeting,” the Governor said. “God has placed us in a position that aligns naturally with the NPA. We must build this friendship and collaboration so that our State and our country benefit.”

The Governor noted that Nigeria’s economy had suffered from years of underinvestment in port infrastructure, citing the gap between the country and peers such as South Africa and Brazil in marine trade. He stressed that increasing maritime capacity was key to boosting national trade volumes and GDP.

On the Calabar Port, Otu acknowledged long-standing issues such as dredging and low vessel traffic but expressed optimism that with renewed commitment, the facility could regain its commercial viability.

He also reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to the Bakassi Deep Seaport project, which is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership.

“We have taken time to study the commercial viability of the Bakassi Deep Seaport and anchored it around agriculture and other export potentials,” Otu said. “By the time the port becomes operational, it will be a commercial success.”

Governor Otu assured the board of his administration’s readiness to work closely with the Authority to achieve these goals, adding, “Your coming here at this critical moment is for you to change the narrative. Let us justify this visit with actions that will stand the test of time.”

Earlier, NPA Board Chairman Senator Adeyeye commended Cross River’s support for maritime development, describing Calabar Port as a “vital national asset” with potential to serve the South-South, South-East, and North-Central regions.

Adeyeye disclosed that the Authority, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, was working on a dredging programme for the Calabar channel to boost vessel access.

The Board Chairman also praised the State Government for funding preliminary studies for the Bakassi Deep Seaport, which is undergoing approval processes at the Federal Executive Council.

The NPA chairman outlined priority areas for collaboration with the State, including tackling community disruptions to port operations, rehabilitating key federal roads, revitalising Tinapa Resort, promoting structured export of agricultural and mineral resources, resolving land encroachment issues, developing port-adjacent industrial parks, strengthening security against smuggling and piracy, and positioning Calabar as a cruise tourism destination.

“We believe that with stronger collaboration between the NPA and the Cross River State Government, the Calabar Port can reach its full potential as a catalyst for trade, economic growth, tourism development, and industrial transformation,” Adeyeye said.