C’River North Women Pass Confidence Vote In Senator

A Cross River North-based professional group, Women Accountability Watch (WAW), has passed a vote of confidence in the Senator representing the Cross River North Senatorial district, Jarigbe Agom.

The women predicated their action on what they described as the ranking lawmaker’s “unbeatable” record in the execution of projects in the 10th Senate.

In a statement signed on Monday by the spokesperson, Agbo Aruku, WAW claimed that “Senator Jarigbe remains unbeatable in project execution amongst his peers in the state”.

“He has delivered on roads, solar light installations, borehole drillings, school renovation and equipping, as well as in empowerment and scholarship awards”, the group added.

The women’s forum’s position followed an allegation that the lawmaker used a company of interest to execute constituency projects.

In their defence, however, the women argued that Jarigbe may not have violated any known procurement law in the country.

“The fact that the projects in question were duly executed was of more importance than who executed them”, the statement said.

It continued: “We only hear about approvals for contracts without seeing their execution in some parts of Cross River State.

“Senator Jarigbe has scored high in his attraction and execution of contracts in Cross River North.

“We wish to caution all those behind the allegations to desist from distracting our Senator from the developmental work he is carrying out in the constituency or face the full weight of wrath”.

In conclusion, the women “restated their confidence in Senator Jarigbe and his style of representation”, claiming that “Cross River North has never had it so good”.