C’River: No WAEC List Was Padded – Commissioner

Cross River State Commissioner for Education, Dr Steven Odey has debunked rumours making the rounds that the list of students who were meant to benefit from the payment of West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees by the state government was padded.

Briefing Journalists in his office on Tuesday, Odey said he had nothing to gain by inflating names on the list, explaining that the rumour emanated from “mischief makers.”

According to him, the state government had approved over four hundred million naira for payment of WAEC for more than sixteen thousand Students of Cross River origin in order to encourage them and all of them have benefitted from the payment.

“Let me say this there is no truth in the rumour that the list of students who benefited from the payment of WAEC fees was padded. The government spent over four hundred million naira on WAEC fees for more than sixteen thousand Students and all of them benefitted.

“The only thing is that there was duplication of names which was corrected after a thorough verification exercise and what I presented to the governor was not a padded list,” he explained.

The former Senator, however, disclosed that plans are underway to recruit about six thousand teachers to augment the existing workforce “and I have sent a proposal to His Excellency to that effect.”

He warned Principals of schools to avoid levying Students above stipulated levies, insisting that tuition fees were free” and any Principal that flouts this directive would be disciplined.”