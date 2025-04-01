C’River: New RTEAN Chairman Vows To Resist Intimidation, Illegal Taxes

Share

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Calabar Metropolis Chapel, has expressed worries over alleged illegal taxes and intimidation of its members.

The Chairman, Mr Sunday Ekong, made the statement while speaking to newsmen yesterday shortly after his election in Calabar. Ekong said that the association would continue to encourage its members to pay all legitimate taxes, but would resist illegal interference and intimidation of its members.

He commended members of the association for their commitment towards fostering unity, and promoting growth. “Staying united and committed is the only way to move the association forward.

The election is over, it is time to work. “During our inauguration, we shall roll out our work plan, I believe that there are a lot to do, we can only do them by working together,” he said.

In his speech, the Election Committee Chairman, Mr Archibong Orok, said that the election of new officers had ended the era of interim leadership in the association.

Orok, urged members of the association to take the issue of customers’ satisfaction seriously in order to keep their businesses afloat. “Our interest shouldn’t be the association alone, our passengers safety and welfare should be of interest to us too.

“Whether we like it or not, members of the public are our employers, they are the ones paying us, they deserve to be happy,” he said. Earlier, the Secretary, RTEAN, Cross River State, Mr Agbor Nzie, urged the newly elected leadership to work in line with association’s constitution.

