C’River: NDLEA Commander Dies In Hotel Room

The nationalDrug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has lost its Cross River State commander,Ogbonna Maurice Uzoma, whose lifeless body was reportedly found in a hotel roomin Calabar, Friday.

A source,who pleaded not to be named, said the state commander was to be picked up byhis driver from his hotel room but waiting for some time, the workers therewere alerted and after the door was opened, it was discovered that he had died.

The sourcesaid: “It was on knocking without success that they drew the attention of thehotel management that opened his room and found him dead.”

According tothe source, the commander was just transferred to Cross River to replace RachelUmebuali in August this year.

Whencontacted, the police Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo- Obase confirmed thereport of the death.

“I canconfirm to you that it is true, but what led to the death is what I can’treadily tell you,” She added.