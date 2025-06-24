C’River, NDDC Strengthen Partnership As Otu Hosts Ogbuku

Share

The Cross River State Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have reaffirmed their commitment to strategic collaboration in advancing infrastructure and social development across the state.

This emerged during a courtesy visit by the NDDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, and his management team to Governor Bassey Otu at the Executive Council Chambers, Calabar.

Otu, while welcoming the NDDC team, described the visit as timely and necessary for deepening synergy between the state and the federal interventionist agency.

“Cross River is a state eager to develop, but often constrained by limited resources. We turn every available intervention, be it from the Federation Account or agencies like NDDC, into impact-driven projects that uplift our people,” the governor said.

He said: “We do not have any issues with the NDDC. What may have occurred in the past was a breakdown in communication, which we are now set to fix. Our approach is lawful, organised, and people-centered.”

He specifically referenced key NDDC projects in Cross River such as the Adiabo-IkoNeto road and the abandoned Ikom Medical Centre, urging swift recommencement and completion.

The Governor also raised concerns about long-neglected projects like the youth centre in Akpabuyo.

