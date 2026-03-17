C’river: Navy Arrests Two Persons For Impersonation

Personnel from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory have arrested two individuals for impersonation of naval officers in Calabar, Cross River State.

The suspects, David Norbert Aleji and Francis Gideon Isaac, were taken into custody on March 10, 2026, following vigilant surveillance by naval operatives.

According to an official statement from the Navy, the duo was apprehended after being spotted dressed in full military camouflage and in possession of what appeared to be fraudulent military identification cards.

“The suspects were arrested after they were found dressed in military camouflage and allegedly in possession of suspected fake military identification cards,” the statement noted.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Aleji had been posing as a Lieutenant in the Nigerian Navy, while Isaac impersonated a Midshipman.

According to the statement, both men reportedly claimed to be serving aboard NNS Saghbama, a claim quickly debunked by naval authorities.

Navy further disclosed that Aleji, a former trainee at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria in Oron, allegedly orchestrated the impersonation scheme.

The statement further revealed that Aleji is said to have recruited Isaac, who shares a residence with him, into the illegal act.

A subsequent search of their home yielded additional incriminating items, including a jungle hat and a pair of military boots.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to acquiring the uniforms and accessories themselves.

“The suspects admitted that the uniforms and accessories were purchased by them, while the identification cards were produced by themselves,” the Navy’s statement added.

According to the statement, following their arrest, the two men were handed over to the Nigeria Police Force State Criminal Investigation Department in Calabar for further investigation and possible prosecution

The Navy pledges its cooperation with the Nigerian Police to ensure the suspects face the full weight of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.