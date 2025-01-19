C’River: Monarch’s Wife Pleads With Otu To Intervene In Husband’s ‘Abduction’

Share

The wife of the clan head of the Nkonib Quo community in Ikot Ansa, Calabar Municipality, Mrs Arit Maurice Omin-Iso has appealed to the Cross River State governor, Prince Bassey Edet Otu to intervene in the alleged abduction of her husband, Ntufam Maurice Omin-Iso.

Speaking with Journalists in Calabar on Sunday, Mrs Arit Maurice Omin-Iso claimed that her husband was whisked away from their residence at about 7 pm on December 23, 2024, two days before last year’s Christmas, by persons she suspected were security operatives.

She pleaded thus: “I want my husband back home to join us. Whoever has been holding my husband hostage should please release him to us. Chief is a peaceful person who cannot even hurt a fly. I don’t know why they are holding him hostage.”

She however, disclosed that the reason why her husband has been taken away from the family may not be unconnected with land matters where, according to her, “agents of the state government had illegally acquired about 369.579 hectares of our community land by the for the private purpose at Summit Hills.”

But lead counsel to the monarch, Chief Obono Obla, who had earlier declined comment on the issue accused the Attorney General of the state, Mr. Edemdem Charles Ani of knowing where his client is.

However, in his defence, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ededem Ani, in a statement has distanced himself from reports linking him and his office to the matter, claiming that he was not involved in any matter that has to do with Chief Maurice Omin Iso.

