C’River Man Kills Lover For Failing To Visit On Valentine’s Day

The Cross River State Police Command has paraded 30-year-old Amber Ubung, who allegedly macheted his partner for failing to show up at his house on Valentine’s Day.

According to the state police command, Ubung killed her 25-year-old lover, Blessing Onawu for breaking her promise to spend Valentine’s Day with him after he provided her N7,000 for hair styling.

CP Gyogon Grimah, the State Commissioner of Police who spoke with newsmen in Calabar said that the incident took place in Okuni, within the Ikom Local Government Area of the state.

“After waiting and the said lady did not show up, the suspect, Ubung, armed himself with a machete, went to the house of Onawu, attacked and gave her several machete cuts all over her body with the intent to kill her.

“In an attempt by the victim’s mother to rescue her, he used the same machete to inflict injuries on her.

“A team of policemen were mobilised to the scene, and the suspect was arrested with the machete.

“The suspect was transferred to SCID for further investigation and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said.