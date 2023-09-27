C’River: Lawmaker Calls On Opposition To Sheathe Sword, Join Hands With Otu

A member of the House of Representatives, representing the Akamkpa/Biase federal constituency in Cross River State, Dr Emil Inyang has urged individuals and opposition parties in the state to sheathe their swords and join hands with Governor Bassey Otu to develop the state.

Speaking to journalists in Calabar on Wednesday, he said the election is not supposed to be war and that so much valuable time and resources should not continue to be spent on litigation but should be committed to implementing policies, projects, and programmes to provide dividends of democracy to the people.

“We have spent seven clear months on litigation beginning from the period of primary elections to now. With the tribunal matter behind us, it is time to join hands with the governor and those elected to work towards initiating and executing valuable projects for the state.

Dr Inyang said he was happy with the victory of Governor Otu and his deputy, Peter Odey, at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal,, noting that the people’s mandate given to the governor has been protected and it was time to face governance.

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the governor for winning at the tribunal because it is an affirmation of the mandate given to him by the people of the state in the March governorship election.

“I had no doubt that he was going to emerge victorious from the tribunal’s verdict. He was the choice of the masses.

“The victory is deserving and further reaffirms the love and support the good people of Akamkpa and Biase Local Government Areas and indeed the entire state have for him.

“I call on all individuals and opposition parties to shun all forms of further litigation which could be a distraction but join hands with you and work for the progress, development, and prosperity of our beloved state. Now the verdict has been made, let us now focus on governance.

I wish him continued success as he steers the affairs of our dear state to an enviable height,” Dr. Inyang said.