C’River IPAC Chairman Resigns From Office

With the berthing of a coalition party, the Advanced Democratic Congress (ADC) in Cross River State, led by former governor Liyel Imoke, top-notch Politicians in the state are beginning to pull out of their former parties.

The latest is the immediate past state Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Comrade Anthony Bissong Attach, also a former chairman of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the state.

Attah, who disclosed his decision to Journalists in Calabar on Sunday, thanked YPP for all the opportunities given to him in the last couple of years, noting that his decision to leave the party was irreversible as he needed a new chapter in his political career.

“I have officially tendered my resignation from the Young Progressives Party, YPP, and as Chairman of the party.

“My resignation is not borne out of malice but to chart a new political chapter. I thank the party for the opportunities it has given me, especially in 2019. I am forever grateful,” Attah said.

Although he did not disclose his next political move, sources confided that the former Senatorial candidate of YPP may be heading to ADC after thorough consideration and consultation.

Attah, who was described as a radical politician his tenure as IPAC Chairman ran for the central Senatorial election in 2019 but couldn’t get the required votes to make it to the Senate.