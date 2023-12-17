C’River: Ikom Monarch Vows To Reduce Communal Crisis

The paramount ruler of the Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State, HRM Minen Takon Atangba has assured Governor Bassey Edet Otu of his readiness to nip every communal crisis in the bud.

Cross River is known for having the highest number of communal crises in the country and the newly sworn -in monarch has promised to ensure peace within his domain.

According to him, the era conflict that often brings loss of love and destruction of properties will now be a thing of the past, disclosing that most of crises emanate mostly during planting seasons.

He said: “Crises can be managed. We will collaborate with local Government Authorities, and community stakeholders to avert these crises.

“We will brainstorm on a round table discussion, and at town hall meetings until the agreement is reached and find a way forward instead of taking to arms.

“We will do justice to parties involved, by falling back on land documents or history and argument surrounding the parcel of land from men of proven integrity. We have them in almost all the communities in my domain.

” I and my council of chiefs will plead with the disputing parties by telling them that who the original owners of the piece of land are, especially if the land in question has documents.

“Of course, if accurate history and proper documents about a parcel of land are made available, the disputing party will concede.

Continuing, he explained as follows: “We will leverage on the good side of any issue which will not create tension. You see, once an issue is presented in a very credible manner, you weigh the options of the coin and pick the side that brings benefit you and implement it.

“I will collaborate with all the groups residing in my domain to ensure that peace reigns in the land. Most especially the stranger’s elements whom I know had peacefully co-existed with us in Ikom LGA for some decades now.

“Of course, you know strangers’ elements residing with us in Ikom have good inputs to make especially those of them who had lived with us like bros. We have Hausas, Ibos, Yoruba and others residing in Ikom, doing business. Thier inputs too can be useful when need be.”