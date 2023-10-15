C’River: Hunters, Forestry Security Service Dare Criminals Over Illegal Mining

The activities of illegal miners in Cross River State forests may soon be a thing of the past going by the determination of a combined force of hunters and Forestry Security service collaborating to deal with perpetrators who invade the forest in search of timber and other valuables at night.

The State Commander, Joseph Ogboruwa told Journalists on Sunday in Calabar that the personnel of the Service have been trained to undertake operations inside the forests and creeks to arrest criminals who would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

“We are based and operate inside the forests and this positions us to monitor, locate and arrest kidnappers and other criminals who escape to the forests and creeks to hide after kidnapping or carrying out robbery operations and this has helped to checkmate the rate of criminality in the state”

He said areas that other security agencies find hard to reach, the Hunters and Forestry Security Service would be able to network and register its presence there and criminals often run into the waiting arms of personnel who are already laying ambush in such difficult-to-reach areas.

“We have arrested so many of them who run into the forests or creeks to take refuge and rescue kidnap victims and return them to their families and since we are based within the communities we know how to locate the criminals”.

Ogboruwa stated that the Service is subsumed under the Prisons and Immigration Act and its activities are within the confines of the Act and knowledge of the heads of those agencies and the Inspector General of Police.

“There are several minerals in the state and to stop illegal mining, we carry out investigation, identify those who are licensed to carry out mining activities and those not authorised to mine and we remove them from the mines to face prosecution,” he said.

He explained that efforts in top gear to get the Bill on the Service at the National Assembly to be passed to get the President”s assent in order to expand its scope and activities fully authorised to function all across the country.