C’River House Of Assembly Elects Speaker, Deputy

Cross River State House of Assembly on Tuesday elected Hon. Elbert Ayambem as the 10th Speaker of the Assembly.

Ayambem who is representing the Ikom State constituency, was unanimously elected by members while his deputy, Sylvester Agabi (Obudu state constituency) did not also have anybody opposition to his nomination and subsequent election.

In his acceptance speech, the new Speaker, while thanking his colleagues for giving him the opportunity to serve at that level, appealed for cooperation and understanding in the course of lawmaking, assuring them that he would make himself available anytime he was needed.

While speaking to Journalists, Ayambem explained that although the 10th Assembly will cooperate with the Executive arm of government, “we will not be a rubber stamp Assembly.”

His words: “The 10th Assembly will work with the Executive arm to make good laws for the benefit of the people. We will not be confrontational but at the same time, we will not be a rubber stamp Assembly,”

He promised to generate bills that will enhance the lives of the people, noting that the Assembly will key into Governor Bassey Otu’s vision of “People First.”

The new Speaker was supposed to contest the seat with Hon. Hillary Bisong representing Boki 2 State constituency, but the latter had to step down after the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state intervened, thus clearing the coast for him as the only candidate.