C’River Hosts AfSNET 2026 As Otu Signs Agreement With Afreximbank

Cross River State has secured the hosting rights for the 6th African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network (AfSNET) Investment Conference, scheduled for 2026 in Calabar, following the signing of a Hosting Agreement with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The historic agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 in Algiers, Algeria.

Governor Bassey Edet Otu, who signed on behalf of Cross River State, hailed the development as “a defining moment for our people and for Nigeria.”

According to him, “We are honoured to host AfSNET 2026 and showcase Cross River as a gateway to investment in Nigeria and West Africa. This event will catalyse economic growth, foster partnerships, and elevate our state’s profile on the continental stage.”

Otu emphasised that the hosting right was a testament to Cross River’s renewed relevance in Africa’s economic integration agenda.

“This opportunity demonstrates that Cross River is ready to lead conversations and investments that will transform lives, not just in our state, but across the entire continent,” he said. “Calabar is poised to welcome the world with unmatched hospitality, culture, and investment opportunities.”

The governor assured that preparations were already underway to deliver a world-class summit. “We are committed to working hand in hand with Afreximbank and other partners to ensure that AfSNET 2026 in Calabar exceeds expectations,” Otu stated.

“Our vision is to make this not just a conference, but a landmark experience that will leave lasting footprints on Africa’s economic journey.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Afreximbank President and Chairman of the Board, Prof. Benedict Oramah, explained the broader vision behind AfSNET.

“When Afreximbank launched AfSNET in 2021, our vision was clear: to amplify the voices of Sub-Sovereign governments in shaping economic policy, unlocking investment opportunities, and accelerating trade across Africa,” he said.

“We firmly believe that development must be decentralised, originating where the needs are most pronounced in our cities, provinces, counties, and regions and cascading outward to influence national and continental progress.”

Reacting to Oramah’s remarks, Governor Otu aligned himself with Afreximbank’s vision. “I fully share President Oramah’s conviction that development must start from the grassroots,” he noted.

“States and cities like ours are where challenges are most pressing, but they are also where opportunities abound. AfSNET gives us a powerful platform to turn these opportunities into real, measurable progress for our people.”

He further underscored the economic benefits of the conference for Cross River. “Hosting AfSNET will boost our economy, open up new investment corridors, create jobs, and strengthen our infrastructure,” Otu said.

“It is an opportunity to showcase Cross River’s comparative advantages in agriculture, tourism, trade, and creative industries.”

Governor Otu also extended an open invitation to Africa and the world. “We look forward to welcoming leaders, investors, and innovators to Calabar,” he declared.

“Cross River stands ready to host, and we assure you of a blend of serious business engagement and the warmest cultural experience you can find anywhere in Africa.”

With Calabar set as the venue for AfSNET 2026, the state joins a distinguished list of host cities, including Durban, Abuja, Cairo, and Kisumu, Kenya.