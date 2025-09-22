C’River: Hosting Best Investigative Journalist’s Award Was Exciting – NUJ Chairman

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State Council, Comrade Arçhibong Bassey, has taken a retrospective look at last week’s hosting of personalities from across the country during the Beatrice Bassey Ita Best Investigative Journalist Award

Speaking at the event, which was sponsored by former Senator for the Southern senatorial district in the state, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, on Monday, Comrade Bassey said the return of the award was a fulfilment of a promise made to her by Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, daughter of the late Beatrice Ita.

The award, which was restored after eleven years in limbo, was instituted in memory of the late Beatrice Bassey Ita, a pioneer Journalist as well as advocate of truth and aimed at rewarding diligence, professionalism, and ethical bravery in the media profession.”

Chairman Arçhibong Bassey said, “In June 2024, when I assumed office, Senator Ita-Giwa told me, ‘I want us to bring back the Beatrice Bassey Ita Best Investigative Journalist’s Award,’ and today we are here.” .

She described the award as motivational for journalists, adding, “Reminiscing on some of the chilling experiences shared by colleagues during investigative work, I can only be grateful to God for preserving our lives. Some of us have come face to face with death all for the passion of journalism, and it gives me great joy that some of these efforts are rewarded tonight.”

Bassey, who is the first female chairman of the council, commended Senator Ita-Giwa for sustaining the award despite economic challenges. She also lauded Governor Bassey Otu for supporting journalism in the state.

“Recently, Cross River State was ranked as the number one safest state for journalists to practice by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, and there is no doubt about that. Thank you, sir, for being supportive, and I will not stop thanking you for the executive 18-seater bus you provided for us,” she said.

On his part, the National President of NUJ, Comrade Alhassan Yahya, praised the courage of investigative journalists, describing them as defenders of democracy.

“From censorship and harassment to detention and, in extreme cases, the loss of life, our journalists face daunting obstacles in the course of their duty. Yet in the face of these adversities, they have shown resilience and commitment to the values of the profession,” Yahaya said.

He stressed that investigative journalism remained crucial to Nigeria’s democracy. “Their work speaks truth to power, exposes wrongdoing, and drives societal progress. Investigative journalism is the backbone of democracy, promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance.”

The President of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Aisha Ibrahim, also urged reporters, especially women, to remain fearless.

“In a world of misinformation and sensationalism, investigative journalists must dig deeper, question the status quo, and expose the truth. We must mentor and encourage the next generation of journalists to pursue impactful stories,” she said.

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, while sustaining her mother’s legacy through the award, explained that the initiative was more than a memorial.

“Thank God today that her daughter, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, has deemed it expedient to keep these memories alive by sustaining this award, not only as memorabilia but also as a way of encouraging young professionals to follow the path of hard work, excellence and success,” she said.

On her part, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, who chaired the occasion, praised the NUJ for sustaining the Beatrice Bassey Ita Investigative Journalism Award and called on journalists to uphold integrity in their work.

She said: “Investigative journalism is not just about exposing wrongdoings, it is about shaping society and giving voice to the voiceless. I encourage our journalists to remain fearless, ethical, and committed to the truth, because the future of our democracy depends on a free and vibrant press.”

The event, which was attended by journalists, media executives, and other senior Government officials.