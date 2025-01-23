C’River HoS Hails Assembly Over Amendment Of LG’s Law

Share

Head of Cross River State Civil Service, Dr Innocent Eteng has commended the State House of Assembly for the ongoing Amendment of the Local Government Law.

The HOS, who gave the commendation during a public hearing on the LG Amendment Bill 2025 held at the Assembly’s Complex, said the proposed amendment of the status of Heads of Local Government Administrators (HOLGAs) to that of Permanent Secretaries was a welcome development.

He added that this will enhance service delivery by local government staff, while stressing that such appointments will ultimately be at the instance of the State Governor in synergy with the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission and his office.

The Local Government Amendment Bill 2025 had earlier passed through the first and second readings before it was committed to a joint committee of Local Government, Judiciary and Public Accounts for stakeholders’ inputs.

