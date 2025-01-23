C’River HoS Commends Assembly Over Ongoing Amendment Of LG Law

Share

The Head of Cross River State Civil Service, Dr Innocent Eteng has commended the State House of Assembly for the ongoing Amendment of the Local Government Law.

The HoS, who gave this commendation during a Public Hearing on the LG Amendment Bill 2025 held at the Assembly’s Complex, said the proposed amendment of the status of Heads of Local Government Administrators (HOLGAs) to that of Permanent Secretaries was a welcome development.

He added that this will enhance service delivery by local government staff while stressing that such appointments will ultimately be at the instance of the State Governor in synergy with the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission and his office.

The Local Government Amendment Bill 2025 had earlier passed through the First and Second Readings before it was committed to a joint committee of Local Government, Judiciary and Public Accounts for stakeholders’ input.

Speaking on the importance of the Amendment Bill, the Chairman of the House on Local Government, Hon Eyo Bassey as well as Judiciary, Rt Hon Davies Etta who doubles as the Deputy Leader of the House, informed that the Public Hearing was aimed at involving stakeholders in the lawmaking process.

They also stated that the amendment would elevate the office of the HOLGA to that of Permanent Secretaries accompanied by full benefits.

Stakeholders at the public hearing suggested, amongst other things, the creation of the office of the Chief of Staff to coordinate other appointees as well as a scheme of service.

Present at the event were several Lawmakers, the Auditor General of Local Government, serving and retired Heads Of Local Government Administrations as well as other stakeholders.

