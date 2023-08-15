C’River Govt Unveils Activities For Leboku Yam Festival

Activities marking the 2023 Leboku International Festival in Yarkurr local government area kicked off on Tuesday with a press conference at the Umor-Otutu Palace in Ugep.

The event, described as one of the largest cultural festivals in Africa has as its theme for this year: “Ugep International Festival, an agro-tourism event and a panacea for post covid-19 economy.”

Speaking at the event, Cross River governor, Prince Bassey Otu said the globally known festival has come to stay as an agro-tourism in Cross River.

Otu represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Emmanuel Ironbar, explained that government will continue to invest wisely and wisely in Leboku Festival, to keep the event on the world map especially as it represents a celebration of love, peace, and fertility for the people of Yarkurr, state and nation.

“This is the season of sweetness and the sweetness will sweeten the activities of Leboku this year.

“The sweetness of the activity will be seen in the colourful event of the activities come August 20 and 21,” the governor assured.

Regretting that the event in the past four years never took place at the stadium which originally served as the venue, Otu remarked that Leboku will continue to grow from strength to strength to enable the community to get more recognition, adding that the event will continue to create vistas of opportunities for investors both nationally and internationally.

For Paramount Ruler of Yarkurr and Obol Lopon of Ugep, Obol Ofem Ubana Eteng, “the event takes place after four months of planting hence considered as a celebration after the hunger period.”

The Royal Father explained that the date of the celebration is not changed as “Leboku Festival is not marked by the Gregorian calendar but follows our traditional calendar.”

“Leboku will continue, there is no year it will not hold. It is our major celebration, even if you fix elections on August 20, we will still hold Leboku.”

“For me not to do Leboku, I better die because Leboku is a period when people leave hunger period to a period of plenty where foodstuffs are gotten.”

Obol Eteng who disclosed that Leboku has many benefits including getting new wives, drawing community members in the Diaspora to home, and the availability of food in the area, also said, “Those who hardly eat pounded yam can be sure of one during the event.”

Regional Manager, MTN Calabar, Chibuzor Akuchie, revealed that the service provider had in the past years embarked on health, educational, and infrastructure development of the area, adding that for this year, it will drive more financial inclusion.