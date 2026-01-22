C’River Govt Trains Officials On Anti-Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing

The Cross River State Government has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, money laundering, and terrorism financing with the commencement of a two-day Strategic-Level Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) workshop for senior government officials.

The workshop, organised by the state government through the State Planning Commission, is holding at Monty Suites, Calabar, and has attracted top officials from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Governor Bassey Edet Otu, represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, described the training as timely and strategic, noting that it would strengthen financial discipline and governance in the state.

“I have gone through the programme of events and I am pleased with what I have seen. This training is going to strengthen us financially, strengthen how we do things in Cross River State, and make us more prudent in the management of public funds,” Odey said.

He stressed that the Otu-led administration maintains zero tolerance for fraud, money laundering, and related financial crimes, warning that any official found culpable would face firm sanctions.

“This administration has zero tolerance for anything that has to do with fraud or money laundering. Those who have indulged in such acts already know the consequences, and we will not hesitate to continue enforcing discipline,” he added.

The Deputy Governor charged participants to fully internalize the lessons from the workshop and cascade the knowledge to colleagues, particularly at the local government level. He said the training should serve as a safeguard against actions that could expose officials to scrutiny by anti-corruption agencies, assuring that such capacity-building programmes would be sustained.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the State Planning Commission, Dr. Bong Duke, described the workshop as a strategic intervention aimed at protecting the state’s economy, strengthening governance systems, and safeguarding public resources.

Dr. Duke noted that money laundering and terrorism financing pose serious threats to economic stability and sustainable development, stressing that public officials are custodians of trust whose decisions directly affect the future of the state. He explained that the training was designed to move participants beyond awareness to practical competence in identifying risks, strengthening controls, and enforcing compliance with national and international standards.

The Lead Facilitator and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Ade Shonubi, commended the Cross River State Government for its foresight and commitment to transparency and accountability.

Dr. Shonubi noted that Nigeria’s recent removal from the global grey list marked significant progress but cautioned that sustained effort was required at both federal and sub-national levels. He emphasized that effective AML/CFT implementation at the state level was critical to protecting public finances, strengthening institutions, and boosting investor confidence.

Also speaking, the Accountant General of Cross River State, Dr. (Mrs.) Glory Effiong, described the workshop as a vital step towards sustaining the state’s growing reputation for financial credibility and investor friendliness.

She said the Otu administration remains committed to building a transparent, accountable, and corruption-resistant financial system, adding that participants were carefully selected to ensure continuity and long-term impact. She urged them to apply the lessons learned to daily operations, not just theoretical knowledge.

Participants at the workshop include Directors of Finance and Procurement, senior officers across MDAs, and selected audit, legal, and treasury personnel.

The training aims to equip them with practical skills to detect and prevent suspicious transactions, strengthen procurement transparency, manage AML/CFT risks, and align state financial processes with global best practices.