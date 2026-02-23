C’River Govt Suspends Scrap, Scavengers’ Activities Forthwith

The Cross River State government on Monday suspended all activities of scrap dealers in the state.

A press release issued by the state Attorney-General, Edidem Charles Ani, the state government said scrap activities have caused a lot of destruction to state infrastructure, noting that investigations have established “a Nexus between destruction of public infrastructure and activities of scrap dealers.

Edidem Ani wrote inter alia: “Cross River State government expresses alarming concern over rise in vandalism, theft and destruction of public infrastructure and private facilities in the state.”

He added: “Investigations and security reports have established a direct nexus between these destructive acts and the activities of scrap dealers.

Furthermore, he noted that: “Given the urgency and the security situation, His Excellency, the governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has directed the immediate review of all laws, policies and regulated frameworks governing scrap-related activities in the state.”

He said the suspension: ” Is to halt further damage, restore order and safeguard public and private assets,

The Attorney General warned that those who flout the order will pay for the disobedience, noting that the state government decided in order to protect public infrastructure and defend private facilities so as to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the state.