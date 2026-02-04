C’River Govt Reaffirms Commitment To Health As Measles–Rubella Campaign Begins

The Cross River State Government has reiterated its commitment to sustaining partnerships with development partners and stakeholders to strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.

The Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey made this known during the official flag-off of the Measles–Rubella Vaccination Campaign (MRV) on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at PHC Ikot Ansa, Calabar.

Represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Henry Egbe Ayuk, the Deputy Governor, said the Bassey Otu administration views collaboration as central to building a resilient health system, stressing that partnerships include both governmental and non-governmental institutions such as the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

He assured partners that the state would continue to provide an enabling environment for effective collaboration, noting that the government is determined to rebuild confidence and sustain existing partnerships.

Dr. Ayuk highlighted recent milestones in the health sector, including the first-ever procurement of family planning commodities for community use by a Cross River State government, describing it as a landmark policy decision.

He emphasised the importance of community involvement in improving vaccine uptake, calling on traditional rulers, community leaders, market women, and caregivers to mobilise support for the campaign to ensure optimal utilisation of vaccines.

“This campaign is a system-strengthening measure to ensure that vaccines provided are not wasted and that our children are fully protected,” he said.

Delivering a goodwill message, the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services, Nutrition and Food Security, Rt. Hon. Hilary Bisong, PhD, described vaccination as one of the most effective tools for preventing childhood deaths and cervical cancer.

He noted that the integration of the Measles–Rubella campaign, HPV vaccination for adolescent girls, and strengthened routine immunisation reflects a comprehensive approach to public health under the leadership of Governor Bassey Otu.

Also speaking is the Director General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency (CRSPHCDA), Dr. (Mrs.) Vivien Mesembe Otu described the flag-off as historic, noting that Cross River State is among the Phase 2b implementing states for the newly introduced Measles–Rubella vaccine in Nigeria.

She explained that the campaign is aimed at protecting children aged 9 months to 14 years, preventing Congenital Rubella Syndrome, and strengthening herd immunity across communities.

“By vaccinating our children today, we are not just preventing fever; we are protecting unborn children from lifelong disabilities such as blindness, deafness, and heart defects,” she said.

Dr Otu assured parents and caregivers that all vaccines are safe, potent, government-funded, and provided free of charge, adding that vaccination teams would be deployed to health facilities, schools, religious centres, markets, and other public spaces to ensure no child is left behind.

In a goodwill message delivered by Dr Comfort Oko, on her behalf, the First Lady of Cross River State, Bishop Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, urged parents and caregivers to embrace immunisation, describing it as a safe and effective way to protect children and secure a healthier future for communities across the state.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner for Information, Dr Erasmus Ekpang, urged parents to take full advantage of the exercise by bringing out their children for vaccination, noting that Cross River State recently emerged Nigeria’s best-performing state in routine immunisation in the 2024 National Demographic and Health Survey.

He said the Otu administration remains passionate about healthcare delivery and committed to expanding policies and programs that will attract international support, while assuring that the Ministry of Information will continue to collaborate with the health sector to ensure widespread public awareness.

He also appealed for improved access to anti-snake venom to prevent avoidable deaths from snake bites.

The event also featured goodwill messages from the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, as well as representatives of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO), and other partners, who commended the present administration for its sustained commitment to healthcare reforms and pledged continued support towards improved health service delivery in Cross River State.