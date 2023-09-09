C’River Govt Plans Rail Line From Obudu To Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu on Saturday said that his administration has started making arrangements to build a rail connection linking Calabar to Obudu.

Governor Otu who made this known while speaking during a media event to commemorate his 100 days in office said the anticipated train line, which will be built during his term in office, would aid in easing the state’s transit woes.

“I had said I wouldn’t embark on any new projects but to finish all the abandoned ones, but the rail line is important to ease the present challenges in the state.

“My administration is not just going to start this project, but will also see to its conclusion,” he said.

While remarking that his administration had made significant progress towards building infrastructure during his first 100 days in office, he said that Cally Air and the Obudu Cargo and Passengers airport were receiving special attention.

The governor went into further detail regarding the Cargo airport, stating that the state has allocated N3.7 billion for its completion.

Its completion, according to him, is a key component of the plans to turn Cross River into an aviation centre.

He claimed that in order to turn Bebi, Obanliku, into a transit hub and evacuation route, the government had hired an Irish aviation company to establish and manage an aviation training facility there.

“The State Government will undertake the payment of full tuition fees for all the indigenes of the state enrolled in the institution.

“The sum of N3.7 billion has been made available by the State Government for the completion of the Obudu Cargo and Passenger Airport.”