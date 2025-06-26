C’River Govt Courts Dutch Investment In Agric, Backs Forest Conservation

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to agricultural transformation and environmental sustainability, calling on the Kingdom of the Netherlands to invest in the state’s thriving agriculture sector, particularly in oil palm processing and technology transfer.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr. Michel Deelen, and his entourage on Tuesday, Otu described the visit as a step toward deepening bilateral relations and expanding mutually beneficial partnerships.

Out said: “Our state is abundantly endowed with arable land and a favourable climate that supports year-round agriculture.

Agriculture is our best foot forward in recalibrating our economy, and our policies are tailored to support both smallholder and largescale farmers.”

He disclosed that his administration has implemented bold reforms in the agricultural sector, including a sevenyear strategic cocoa and coffee development plan, the establishment of six new cocoa estates, free agronomic training, and processing hubs across viable zones.