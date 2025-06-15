C’River Govt Constructed Nyanghasang Road, Not NDDC – Duke

Share

Amid the controversy surrounding the construction of Nyanghasang Road in Calabar Municipal Local Government Area, Cross River State, the Commissioner representing the state on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Orok Duke, has clarified that the project was executed by the state government, not the NDDC.

Speaking with journalists over the weekend, Duke debunked claims attributing the construction to the NDDC, insisting those behind the assertion were either misinformed or deliberately attempting to mislead the public.

“The Nyanghasang Road project was not captured in the NDDC budget and is not an initiative of the Commission. From inception to execution, the project has been handled solely by the Cross River State Government,” he said.

Duke, a former lawmaker, traced the project’s origin to the administration of former Governor Liyel Imoke, noting that the current Governor Bassey Edet Otu had prioritized its completion as part of his broader infrastructural development agenda.

“If anyone is in a position to clarify this issue, it is me. I represent NDDC in this state and am fully aware of every NDDC project documented in our budget,” Duke stated.

He criticized what he described as attempts by some federal lawmakers to claim credit for state-funded projects in a bid to misappropriate public funds and mislead constituents.

“Some individuals came in, hastily asphalted a portion of the road, and tried to brand it as their achievement to facilitate dubious claims. There is no Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation (BEME), no voucher, no award letter to back their claims. It is unfortunate that Cross River is being used as a smokescreen for financial misappropriation,” Duke added.

He stressed that all NDDC projects follow due process and are thoroughly documented. According to him, the only NDDC project recently commissioned in the area was a 900-meter stretch of Idang Road in Calabar South.

Duke revealed that the current controversy began when certain individuals attempted to rename Nyanghasang Road ahead of a purported NDDC commissioning event, without informing the local government or the state’s Ministry of Works.

“At the NDDC, we insist on transparent processes. If this were our project, the state government would have been fully involved, not a legislator who had no oversight on the matter but went ahead to brand it with personal campaign images,” he said.

Also speaking at the briefing, Cross River State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Ankpo Pius Edet, affirmed that the road was fully executed and funded by the state government across successive administrations.

“This road is critical to the people of Calabar and the state government. It was delayed at one point, but Governor Otu ensured its swift completion after assuming office,” Edet stated.

He condemned the actions of a federal lawmaker who allegedly organized a commissioning event without informing the state government or coordinating with the Ministry of Works.

“There was no communication with our ministry. The event was promoted as the commissioning of an NDDC office, yet attempted to portray a state-funded road as a federal project. That is deceptive and unacceptable,” he said.

Commissioner Duke also condemned the use of campaign-style banners and posters bearing the image of a senator on infrastructure projects executed with public funds, including on NDDC-funded streetlights.

“If any image should be used on an NDDC project, it should be that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not a politician or contractor trying to claim credit. These are public projects, not personal ventures,” he declared.

Duke cited a similar controversy over the Idang Road project, where the road was reportedly renamed after the uncle of a senator without consulting the community, resulting in backlash.

He reaffirmed that the NDDC does not compete with state governments but works to complement their efforts in infrastructure and development.

“We are partners in development. Governor Otu has shown unwavering commitment to infrastructure and inclusiveness. He has also advocated for a fair distribution of NDDC projects across the state’s three senatorial zones,” Duke added.

He called on federal lawmakers to focus on delivering their constituency projects and refrain from politicizing NDDC initiatives or hijacking state-funded efforts for personal gain.

