C’River Gov’t, Air Force Deepen Ties For State Security

The Cross River State Government and the Nigerian Air Force have renewed their commitment to strengthening security across the state, with a focus on safeguarding strategic infrastructure and high-risk zones to protect both citizens and investors.

This commitment was reaffirmed during a courtesy visit by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of the Nigerian Air Force Mobility Command, Yenagoa, to the Government House in Calabar. The meeting, which took place in the Conference Room of the Deputy Governor, emphasized the evolving role of military-civilian collaboration in securing Cross River’s economic assets.

Representing Governor Bassey Otu, Deputy Governor Peter Odey described the administration as “military-friendly,” commending the Air Force and other security agencies for their roles in maintaining peace and stability across the state.

“Cross River is building a new economy that will attract investments and tourists. From the Bakassi Deep Seaport to the African Development Bank’s agricultural initiative in Tinapa, we are establishing critical infrastructure that requires robust security,” Odey stated.

He highlighted recent joint security operations, including the successful clearance of criminal elements from waterfront communities, and emphasized the need for aerial surveillance in areas inaccessible to naval forces.

“The Navy is finding it difficult to access some creek areas due to narrow tunnels. We believe that aerial support which only you can provide will be vital to fully secure these zones,” Odey noted.

The Deputy Governor also pledged the state’s assistance in upgrading the Air Force Primary School in Calabar, calling it a strategic investment in quality education for both military and civilian children.

In his remarks, the AOC, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Anake, expressed satisfaction with the pace of development in the state, particularly the improved infrastructure within the Air Force base.

“I am over-impressed by what I’ve seen on the ground. The road network inside the base has been completely transformed. It’s a far cry from what I knew when I first visited as a young officer 30 years ago,” he said.

Anake reiterated the Air Force’s commitment to securing the South-South region, revealing plans to intensify surveillance and reconnaissance flights over sensitive areas in Cross River.

“Our mission is clear any time, any weather. Just give us the call, and we’ll respond with precision. We are not here only to receive from the government, but to offer full cooperation,” he assured.

The visit underscored the critical role of inter-agency synergy in combating security threats such as cultism, oil bunkering, and kidnapping, issues that have in the past disrupted peace in the region.