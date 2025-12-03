Ex-Defence Minister Badaru Breaks Silence On Resignation

The Cross River State Government has announced significant progress in integrating newly recruited workers into its payroll system, following months of verification and onboarding.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Accountant General, a total of 1,221 new employees have been successfully added to the payroll between September and November 2025.

Providing a breakdown of the figures, the Accountant General revealed that 180 staff were onboarded in September, followed by 281 in October, while 559 newly employed personnel were captured in November.

In addition, 201 Forest Guards (Batch 1) have been fully integrated into the system as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the state’s environmental and security operations.

The statement reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in workforce administration.

“The Government remains committed to ensuring that every duly employed worker is accurately captured and promptly remunerated,” the Accountant General said, assuring that no eligible employee will be left out of the process.

It further disclosed that the payroll onboarding exercise is still ongoing, with more verified workers scheduled for capture in December.

This continued integration, it noted, is part of the government’s broader workforce reform aimed at improving service delivery across ministries, departments and agencies.

The Accountant General commended all newly employed personnel for their patience throughout the verification period and urged them to remain dedicated to their duties as the government works to ensure seamless payroll inclusion for all.