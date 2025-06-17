C’River: Gov’s Wife Sponsors Free Medical Outreach

Share

Wife of the Cross River State Governor, Mrs. Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, on Tuesday sponsored a massive free medical outreach at the General Hospital, Calabar, through her pet project Humanity Without Borders (HUWIB), in collaboration with FaithCare Outreach International, a U.S.-based team of surgeons and medical practitioners.

The outreach attracted over 1,500 residents, leading to a historic disruption of traffic along Mary Slessor Avenue, with only ambulances granted access to the hospital due to the unprecedented turnout.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Akon Jimmy, told New Telegraph she arrived at 8 a.m. to find the hospital’s outpatient section already filled, with all available plastic chairs taken.

“There were no seats inside or under the tent outside. I had to sit on a pavement by the stairs. I heard that people started arriving before 6 a.m.,” she said.

Another attendee, Mrs. Jemima Bisong, who developed an eye condition recently but couldn’t afford to see an optician, said she was hopeful of receiving treatment.

“I’m grateful to Bishop Eyoanwan Otu for organizing this free outreach. I’m waiting in line, and I know I’ll be treated without paying anything,” she said.

Flagging off the outreach, Mrs. Otu described it as the 7th edition of her health initiative under HUWIB in partnership with FaithCare Outreach International. She said the project was designed to reach the most vulnerable in society who lack access to quality healthcare.

“The testimonies and transformations we’ve recorded are heartwarming. Many of those we helped had given up hope due to financial constraints. Their stories continue to inspire me to sustain and expand this programme,” she stated.

She reiterated that the goal of the outreach was to give hope to the poorest of the poor by prioritizing their health and wellbeing, with plans to extend services across all three senatorial districts of the state.

“Through the selfless partnership of FaithCare International, we have brought smiles—and even tears of joy—to thousands of Cross Riverians and other Nigerians living in our state,” she said.

Mrs. Otu disclosed that since the initiative began, HUWIB has conducted 705 free surgeries, 2,138 eye care services, 807 dental procedures, 898 laboratory tests, and over 5,000 general consultations across all 18 local government areas.

She expressed gratitude to Governor Bassey Otu for his unwavering support and to FaithCare Outreach International for their dedication to delivering week-long, life-saving services.

Also speaking, FaithCare team leader, Professor Peter Schnatz, commended Mrs. Otu for her commitment, noting that the organization offers free medical services as a form of evangelism.

“We are here because of the love of Jesus. We’ve been running medical outreaches in Nigeria for 30 years, targeting rural communities with free care,” he said.

Schnatz added that FaithCare is also active in Haiti, Siberia, the Dominican Republic, and will begin operations in Sierra Leone next year.

The event also featured goodwill messages from the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Egbe Ayuk; the Director General of the Cross River State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Vivian Mesembe Otu; and a representative of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

