C’River: Gov Otu Tackles Brain Drain In Health Sector

The Special Adviser to Governor Bassey Otu on Health, Dr. Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, has highlighted how the Governor’s pragmatic approach to addressing brain drain in the state’s health sector is helping to retain medical professionals.

Dr. Bassey made the remarks shortly after the conclusion of the 66th Regular Session of the National Council on Health (NCH), held at the Calabar International Convention Centre (CICC).

He explained that Governor Otu approved the payment of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) to doctors in the state, resolving a long-standing contention between medical professionals and previous administrations. This initiative, Dr. Bassey noted, is aimed at motivating doctors to focus on their work within the state.

“The Governor has prioritised healthcare, making adequate budgetary provisions while releasing funds for the renovation, revitalisation, and repositioning of primary healthcare facilities. Over 82 primary healthcare centres across all 18 local government areas have been upgraded,” Dr. Bassey said. “By creating a competitive and well-equipped work environment, there is no reason for doctors from Cross River State to seek greener pastures elsewhere. These initiatives will go a long way in reducing the migration of health professionals.”

On the 66th NCH Session, he lauded Governor Otu for hosting the event and noted that the council deliberated on strategies to strengthen the health workforce and improve retention. The theme of the session was ‘Accelerating Universal Health Coverage Through Innovation, Resilience and Equity,’ with the sub-theme focusing on ‘Health Workforce Development and Retention Strategy.’

Dr. Bassey further highlighted that reforms, including strengthening primary healthcare, expanding health insurance, and deploying N50 billion to clear outstanding arrears owed to health workers, have created a more robust and motivated health sector in the state.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu’s federal initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting improvements such as the reduction in strike actions, better funding, upgraded tertiary facilities like the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), and increased health insurance coverage from 3 percent to 17 percent nationally.

Dr. Bassey added that the government has launched initiatives like the National Health Fellows, which engages 744 young Nigerians to monitor and assess health facilities across all local government areas, further strengthening supervision and performance in the sector.

“With these measures, Cross River State is creating the conditions necessary to retain its health workforce, improve service delivery, and achieve better health outcomes for its citizens,” he concluded.