C’River: Gov Otu Cannot Witchhunt Ayade, APC Chairman Assures

Barrister Alphonsus Eba, Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has said the immediate past Governor of the state, Prof. Ben Ayade, made significant sacrifices in order for his successor, Senator Bassey Otu, to win the governorship election in 2023.

For this reason, Alphonsus Eba assured that Governor Otu cannot be accused of witchcraft against Ayade.

“Nobody should say that the present governor is witch-hunting the former governor,” he made this known while issuing a severe warning to peddler of fake news.

The APC Chairman issued this warning in the wake of the state House of Assembly’s ongoing seizure of purportedly stolen government property.

READ ALSO:

Heavy-duty tractors purportedly taken by Ayade’s former officials, a 100-bed hotel in Abuja that was dubiously sold for six million naira to an unidentified person, and the suspension of the private renovation of the Cross River Liaison House in Abuja are among the properties purportedly retrieved by the assembly’s leadership.

“The former governor’s number one man is Governor Bassey Otu. And for a man who sacrificed so much to bring Governor Otu to power, he is a man with a good heart. Governor Otu appreciates Ayade and will not allow anybody, not even the devil, to come between them. The party under my leadership also will not.

“There is no witch-hunt by anybody,” he added.