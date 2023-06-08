C’river Gov Orders Suspension Of Civil Service Recruitment

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Out, has ordered the suspension of recruitment into the state’s civil service. The Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Emmanuel Ogbeche, stated yesterday in Calabar, the state capital that the governor also called for a comprehensive review and verification of civil servants in the state.

Besides, the governor ordered the revalidation of all promotions carried out in the last six months, even as the CPS quoted the governor as noting that these were part of the plan to reposition the civil service.

“This is in line with Cross River State government’s desire to reposition the state civil service to meet modern-day service delivery objectives and standards. It will also enable the state government to plan effectively for the overall good of hardworking civil servants.

“All civil servants must subject themselves to screening and documentation at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) at a date to be announced,” Ogbeche quoted the governor as saying.