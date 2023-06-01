C’river Gov Orders Freezing Of State Accounts

Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Edet Out, has ordered the freezing of all state accounts pending when he has a clear picture of the resources available to the state. Speaking to journalists in Calabar, the governor said: “I have asked that all accounts of the state be frozen immediately and that all transactions be stopped forthwith. “I have been briefed by the Accountant General and the Head of Service. I have informed them that we need to do a needs assessment in terms of employment and other things”.

Otu also said all internally generated revenue of the state will be channelled into a single account. On security, he said: “To- day, we had a meeting with all security chiefs and I reiterate that all criminals in the state should accept our amnesty program within the window that it will be opened or leave the state.”

Otu called for a minute of silence for the departed soul of Chief Raymond Dokpesi, describing the death of the renowned media guru and CEO of DAAR Communication, owners of the African Independent Television (AIT) as unfortunate.

Otu also said he has set up a transition review committee which will be headed by Ntufam Fidelis Ugbo, with Prof. Eyo Etim Nyong as a member and Prof. Owan Enoh as Secretary. Addressing the biting fuel crisis in the state, Senator Prince Otu appealed to oil marketers to open their stations to Cross Riverians.