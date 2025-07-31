C’River Gov Hails Falcons Star Usani

Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has heaped praises on Miracle Usani, the rising football sensation who helped the Super Falcons of Nigeria to victory at the just-concluded Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

A native of Biko Biko, Ugep in Yakurr Local Government Area of the state, Governor Otu described Miracle as a “shining ambassador” whose triumph has lit up the state with uncontainable joy.

Otu, in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, described Miracle as a daughter of destiny whose talent and tenacity exemplify the virtues of the Cross River spirit.

“Miracle has etched Cross River’s name on the golden map of African football. Her courage, elegance, and excellence on the pitch reflect the pride, passion, and purpose we hold dear as a people.”

Continuing, he eulogised: “Your dazzling performance on the continental stage has not only brought glory to the nation but has cast a radiant spotlight on our dear state, particularly your beloved hometown of Biko Biko, Ugep, Yakurr LGA.

You have proven yourself a worthy ambassador, graceful in skill, noble in spirit, and gallant in resolve.

“In etching your name upon the golden scroll of African football history, you have stirred the hearts of millions and rekindled the flame of hope, pride, and excellence in every Cross Riverian.

You are living proof that greatness can bloom from our soil and shine upon the world.”