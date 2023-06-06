C’River Gov. Appoints FCT NUJ Chairman As Chief Press Secretary

The newly inaugurated Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Edet Etu on Tuesday appointed the Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comr. Emmanuel Ogbeche as Chief Press Secretary.

Governor Etu made this known in a press statement signed by Dr Innocent Eteng, Permanent Secretary, General Administration, Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

The appointments which take immediate effect also named Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Mr Emmanuel Ironbar as the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Comrade Ogbeche, a renowned journalist and Unionist, until this recent appointment was Editor-at-large with THE WHISTLER, an online newspaper published by The Whistler Communications Limited.

The appointment takes immediate effect.