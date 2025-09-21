C’River Gov Applauds Remi Tinubus’ Devotion To Nation At 65

Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu, has extended warm felicitations to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

Describing her as “A rare jewel and a shining light in Nigeria’s crown,” Governor Otu said Remi Tinubu’s 65 years represent “a radiant tapestry woven with devotion to family, nation, and humanity.”

Otu made this remark in his congratulatory message issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Linus Obogo.

The governor further described the First Lady as “A woman of elegance, compassion, and enduring strength, whose life continues to illuminate countless paths.”

He noted that her values of hope, faith, and service have earned her admiration from millions across the country.

He said, “Today, we salute not just the First Lady, but a mother of immeasurable grace, a symbol of fortitude, and a beacon of virtuous womanhood.”

Governor Otu prayed that God would bless the First Lady with “renewed vitality, unending joy, and transcendent fulfilment” as she marks a new age, adding that her contributions to nation-building remain invaluable.

He said the First Lady has reshaped the perception of women in public life, distinguished by her faith, leadership, and dedication to uplifting the less privileged.

“Your commitment to uplifting lives, strengthening families, and advancing the cause of women and youth remains a shining example of purposeful leadership. Clocking 65 is not just a celebration of years, but a celebration of impact, sacrifice, and legacy.”

He extended the collective goodwill of the people of Cross River State to Senator Tinubu, wishing her continued grace, good health, and lasting fulfilment in the years ahead.