C’River: Foundation Donates Laptop, Cash To Best Student In WASCE/SSCE

A student of Emerald Field Schools in Calabar, Miss has been described as an outstanding young and talented student worth supporting in order to encourage her.

Miss Grace Ushie who had passed WAESC in flying colors recently scored 326 in the Joint University Matriculation Examinations, a feat that attracted the Joseph Odey Foundation to donate a laptop, educational books as well as an unspecified amount of money to the fifteen-year-old Grace.

President of the Foundation, Mr Joseph Odey said the award was to encourage her to be more committed to her studies and also inspire others to work hard and excel academically.

“At a time when some people say school is a scam, some of our growing ones are doing this country proud by excelling in academics which to a large extent lays the foundation for their future and that of our country,” Mr Odey said.

He explained that the Foundation conducted a diligent background check and was able to confirm that the result was achieved through individual effort before making the donations.

“Her brilliant performance in SSCE and UTME is not a fluke or a one-off brilliance but my interactions with the school and her teachers show that she is a model for young persons and can be relied upon in character and academics,” Odey noted.

He encouraged other students of the school to take on the right path by obeying what their teachers teach and instructing them to do that which will instill the spirit of excellence in them.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Ijom Ukam said education was the key to a balanced and successful future and called on youths to cultivate the right attitude and mentality to plant a good future for themselves and the society.

He said youths need more encouragement from the government and private sector through scholarships and grants to keep them committed to their studies.

“I tell you if Miss Grace had won a beauty contest, many individuals and organizations would be here lavishing her with gifts and awards, but since it is academic performance, many people take it for granted,” the Commissioner pointed out.

Mr Ukam said there is a need to mentor, equip, encourage, and inspire young people to excel in their academics because it builds the body, morally develops, and equips the minds for future engagements.

“What makes a person great or a real celebrity is how developed his or her brain is and to change the world, you have to be academically well developed”.