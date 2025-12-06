The Cross River State Executive Council has approved the direct procurement of 150 units of Daihatsu Hijet mini buses as part of a new empowerment initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable and less-privileged groups across the state’s three senatorial districts.

Approving the memo, the Council, described the initiative as “more than a routine procurement, but a strategic intervention designed to restore dignity, hope, and economic independence at the grassroots.”

He noted that many households across the state still grapple with “the stark reality of economic exclusion,” despite ongoing reforms by the administration of Governor Bassey Edet Otu.

According to Exco, the Otu led administration has made significant strides in poverty reduction, but the need to provide direct, productive tools to the most disadvantaged remains urgent. “For the vulnerable, poverty is not a statistic; it is a daily struggle for survival,” he told the Council

“This initiative seeks to move our people from dependence to productivity.” The approved mini buses will be distributed equitably, with 50 units allocated to each of the Northern, Central, and Southern senatorial zones, a structure the